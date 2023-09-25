Gwent Police have made the application to Newport City Council for the licence held by Vibez Superclub, on Cambrian Road, to be reviewed under section 51 of the Licencing Act 2003.

The application was submitted in respect of the licencing authority's objective of the 'Prevention of Crime and Disorder and Public Safety'.

Owner Jack Bannister says no knife incidents have been reported inside his venue and they have deployed an 'airport level of security'.

He says the club is going to great lengths to protect customers with investment in enhanced security measures.

“As one of the largest nightclubs in Newport, we have always taken our responsibilities to protect our customers and have gone above and beyond to ensure that we fully comply with our premises licence,” he told the Argus.

Jack Bannister, owner of Vibez is confident that his venue will come out with a positive outcome as club licence is under review. Picture: Jack Bannister

“In recent times knife crime has become endemic across the country and we came to a voluntary agreement with Gwent Police to search every customer who enters the premises during nightclub trading hours despite this not being a condition of our licence.

“There have been no incidents involving knives inside the premises.”

The venue recently spent £10,000 on enhanced security such as upgrades to the CCTV system, a knife arch to detect concealed weapons and employment of a CCTV operative to watch live CCTV.

Mr Bannister said Gwent Police questioned their stop and search efforts after security staff did not search customers thoroughly enough, which the venue claimed they identified through their own footage.

A meeting was held between Gwent Police and Vibez Superclub on Thursday, September 21, where positive discussions took place.

Vibez Superclub risks losing its licence, as it is under review for the prevention of Crime and public disorder. Picture: Vibez Superclub

He added: “We have great respect for our local authorities and have always been a big advocate for their presence.

“The call for a review on the premises disappoints me greatly, but despite this, once a verdict is reached, we will not be sour. We will still comply fully with the police and licencing authorities.

“I believe if we work together, Newport can strive to have a successful and prosperous nightlife scene again where customers feel safe not only attending our venue. But feel the same in the streets and surrounding areas.”

Vibez Superclub will remain open as normal as the review takes place. The venue are having gates installed at the steps between their venue and the John Wallace Wetherspoons.

Vibez will be installing gates to block off stairs between their venue and Wetherspoons to prevent anti-social behaviour near their club. Picture: Google

The gates will be installed in the next few weeks to prevent access to the area at night, and to stop anti-social behaviour in the area.