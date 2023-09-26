A MUCH-LOVED Newport hospital nurse has said she is "overjoyed" to have been named as winner of the Excellence in Nursing Award at the recent South Wales Health and Care Awards 2023.
The awards took place at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday, September 21.
There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.
Winner of the Excellence in Nursing Award, Sapna Nair, who works at the Royal Gwent Hospital, said: "It makes feel great, being rewarded for the hard work that one does.
"I am grateful to everyone who has always been a part of my journey, from my family to friends, from my boss to my team and everyone."
She said that, while it was her receiving the award on stage at the event, "I have taken this award on behalf of every nurse who works very hard for the welfare of our nation".
"My achievement is the achievement of each and every nurse," she said.
"I am exceedingly overjoyed to receive this great honor.
"I want to give my sincere thanks to everyone who attended the event, all winners, nominees, jury members and all who work hard to make this event really special."
Ms Nair was described at the awards ceremony as "exceptional and an absolute credit to herself, her colleagues and the NHS".
For a full list of all of the award winners from the South Wales Health and Care Award, click here.
