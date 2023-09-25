This tour comes after Gilbert was forced to postpone a string of live shows last year after discovering he required additional surgery following his cancer treatment.

The 54-year-old, who hails from Carmarthen, announced in July 2022 he had been diagnosed with cancer and was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

In December, he said he was suffering gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections and would need further surgery.

He returned to the stage in May to complete the final shows in his Book of John tour which he had postponed.

And now the Welsh Comedian is back, announcing a new tour - Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit.

The tour will run from January 2024 to November 2025 including over 100 shows.

Gilbert said: “After the year I’ve had, it’s wonderful to be alive and going back on the road. I can’t wait to get back on stage and I’m ready to get way too personal about life’s recent ups and downs.

"When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them ’til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***."

Rhod Gilbert's South Wales tour dates

Rhod Gilbert will be performing a number of shows across South Wales as part of his Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit tour including in Swansea and Cardiff.

November 22, 2024 - Arena, Swansea

November 23, 2024 - Arena, Swansea

April 24, 2025 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

April 25, 2025 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

How to get Rhod Gilbert tickets

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and at the venues where he will be performing.

Rhod Gilbert will be going on tour across the UK and Ireland in 2024/25. (Image: Ian West/PA)

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 27 at 10am.

While general sale tickets will be available from 10am on Friday (September 29).

What to expect from Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit

Describing the tour show, Rhod Gilbert's website said: "When life gives you lemons…

"In his last show, ‘The Book of John’, Rhod was dealing with some pretty pungent life citrus, and an idiot called John. Little did he know that things were about to turn even more sour…

"But Rhod’s not bitter; he’s bouncing back and feeling remarkably zesty. Hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal, this is classic Gilbert, squeezing every last drop out of life’s latest curveballs…with a little help from an old adversary.

"This new live show sees Rhod back on stage doing what he does best. Candid, hilarious and uplifting; it’s a show about navigating the dark bits and turning life’s giant grapefruits into something approaching lemonade."