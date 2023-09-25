The show, Who Killed Jill Dando?, revisits the case that shocked the nation after the popular journalist was killed on her own doorstep in 1999.

Jill's death launched one of the biggest investigations in UK history and has left many quizzed for years as her death remains unsolved.

In Netflix's documentary, the case will be revisited with new eyes and exclusive interviews including Jill's brother Nigel Dando.

Who Killed Jill Dando? will also include archival footage of Jill's broadcasting work and interviews with police involved in the case.

It will also include interviews with Barry George, the man wrongly accused of murdering Jill.

Netflix's official synopsis for the series shares: "British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved.

"This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?"

Netflix's new true crime documentary Who Killed Jill Dando? will arrive on the streaming service on September 26.

It will feature three episodes investigating the case which will all be available to watch on the same day.

The show has been directed by Marcu Plowright, a four-time BAFTA nominee who has previously worked on Muslim Drag Queens and Fred and Rose West: Reopened.