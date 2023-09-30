You know it’s close to Christmas when the popular attraction returns to the city, and it's back on November 17, 2023, until January 7, 2024.

For the third year, it will be split across two locations in the heart of the capital with visitors able to once again experience Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland at the City Hall Lawns and Cardiff Castle.

The ice bar will return after becoming Wales’s first-ever ice bar experience, visitors are able to chill in temperatures as low as -10 degrees on the Cardiff City lawn gardens.

The famous Ferris wheel will also return to City Hall Lawns, along with a funfair and other attractions to enjoy such as the Sur la Piste Bar.

Meanwhile, Cardiff Castle will be the main enclosed ice rink and the 150m ice walk along with festive food and drink.

Here is what is at the locations:

City Hall Lawn:

Funfair attractions and other fun rides suitable for all ages;

The famous Ferris wheel with fantastic views of the city;

The Sur La Piste Bar: The two-storey bar returns with its brand-new outdoor roof terrace;

The Ice Bar will have sub-zero temperatures of up to – 10 degrees;

Festive food and drink, sweet and savoury treats will be in the Alpine Villages covered seating areas.

Cardiff Castle: