Matthew Jones, 52, from Newport had left his mum “frightened” of him, the city’s crown court was told.

Emily Jermin, prosecuting, said: “The victim in this case is the defendant’s mother.

“She told the police that the repeated nature of the offences was getting her down.

“The prosecution say that this was the targeting of a vulnerable victim and that there was an emotional impact on her.

MORE NEWS: Elvis Presley impersonator guilty of paying 16-year-old girl for sex

“The defendant was under the influence of drink at the time.”

Jones, of Thirlmere Place, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft.

The amount of money he took was £70.

The defendant has 15 previous convictions for 21 offences but had been crime free for more than 20 years before his offending began this July.

Kevin Seal representing Jones said his client was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in his early 20s and takes medication for his condition.

The defendant lived with his parents but the “family dynamic” changed recently after his step-father went to a care home due to his dementia.

He began sofa surfing in Newport as well as drinking and smoking cannabis.

The court heard Jones’ mother did not want to provide a victim impact statement or seek a restraining order and that an aunt was willing for him to live with her.

He appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison where he had spent the last two months in custody.

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, told the defendant: “These are serious matters.

“Your mother said she was frightened of you.”

But she added: “There is strong personal mitigation in your case and there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Jones was jailed for 10 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant will also have to pay a victim surcharge.