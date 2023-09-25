POLICE are appealing for witnesses of a fatal collision in Cwmbran last week.
Officers attended the collision involving a car and a lorry on Cwmbran Drive, Llantarnam, on Tuesday, September 19, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The driver of the car, a 45-year-old man from Cwmbran, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Gwent Police has informed the man’s next of kin, who are receiving support from specialist officers.
The passenger of the car, a 45-year-old man from Pontypool, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information, including motorists who were travelling on Cwmbran Drive between 9:45am and 10am, or those with camera footage, is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300317788.
