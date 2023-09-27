TWO shoplifters have been jailed after going on a crime spree in Newport.
Nadeem Din, 44, and Houssam El-Kassem, 39, targeted city stores TK Maxx, Waterstones, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, B&M and McColl’s.
Din stole goods worth £150 from TK Maxx and £141 from Waterstones on September 19 and September 22 respectively.
El-Kassem stole from Sainsbury’s, Tesco, B&M and McColl’s between May 8 and September 3.
Din was jailed for 42 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.
El-Kassem was sent to prison for weeks after he admitted seven counts of theft.
Both defendants, of no fixed abode, Newport were locked up after appearing at the city’s magistrates’ court.
