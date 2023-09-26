Gwent Police received reports that a cannabis farm was operating at an address in the area.

On Friday, September, 22, officers attended the property and arrested three men – aged 48, 51, and 53 – on suspicion of cultivating the class-B drug.

After completing a search of the building, officers from the Blaenau Gwent neighbourhood enforcement team found around 340 plants.

Martyn Pugh, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant for Blaenau Gwent, said: “Our officers have carried out a search of the property and disrupted a significant commercial operation growing cannabis in Gwent.

“We’re committed to protecting our communities from drugs and the associated crime around supply, all of which can have a devastating impact on our communities.

“Your reports really do make a difference. We continue to ask anyone with any information or concerns about drug use or dealing in their area to get in touch by calling us on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”