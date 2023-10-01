The council-owned housing estate was built on land belonging to Tredegar House and completed in 1978.

The 70s estate realised a contemporary suburban vision, with large terraces snaking around a wooded area, and a porch, rear garden and parking for every home.

In the decades since, Duffryn has ballooned into one of the most developed and vibrant communities – not just in Newport but in Wales.

Duffryn today

Institutions such as Welsh Water and the Office for National Statistics have bases in the area, which also boasts the RUAS aviation training centre.

Semiconductor manufacturer Newport Wafer Fab, on Cardiff Road, could be set to lose 100 jobs in a decision that Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething called a “body blow” to the company's “extremely talented workforce”.

Duffryn has three secondary schools: The John Frost School, St Joseph’s Roman Catholic High School and a Welsh medium option in Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed.

For all the construction in recent decades, Duffryn maintains a good amount of green space - not least at the signature Tredegar Park.

This month, Newport City Homes appointed a firm to upgrade the estate’s faulty heating network which was also built in the 1970s.

The latest census (2021) revealed that Duffryn and Maesglas is relatively:

• Densely packed: Duffryn and Maesglas has 3,582 residents per square kilometre, more than Ridgeway, Risca, Caldicot and Caerphilly;

• Young: The average Duffryn and Maesglas resident is 34 years old, four years younger than the Newport average;

• In education: Nearly 1 in 4 residents are in full-time education, more than the 1 in 5 across Newport;

• Atheist: Exactly half of Duffryn and Maesglas residents said they have no religion, more than the 43 per cent of people across Newport.

• Welsh: 54 per cent of residents identified as Welsh only, narrowly more than the Newport average of 51 per cent.