IWAN THOMAS, 20, of Dolwyddelan Close, Grove Park, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed on March 20.

He was fined £250 and must pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.

SAKHAWAT ALI, 25, of Millman Street, Newport must pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments.

HAKEEM AL-HADDI, 22, of George Street, Newport must pay £249 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN CHAPELLE, 27, of Prince Philip Avenue, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COURTNEY EVANS, 27, of Stone Field, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £281 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Brynhoward Terrace on April 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT JAMES, 80, of Victoria Lane, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on April 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CRAIG WILLIAMS, 39, of Commercial Street, Newport was jailed for eight weeks but the sentence was suspended for six months after he pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £48 from Sports Direct on August 27.

He must pay £48 in compensation.

JONATHAN COBURN, 33, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a truck when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle on the A467 at Newbridge on May 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CERI ROBERTS, 47, of Rhymney Close, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mountain View, Pwllypant, Caerphilly on March 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL PETER EAGLES, 77, of Llangattock Court, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on March 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DYLAN BATEMAN, 52, of Church Road, Risca must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Cwmbran on March 25.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

BEVERLEY BEYNON, 58, of Dol Y Felin Street, Caerphilly must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on April 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.