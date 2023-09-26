The police are now appealing for information following a shoplift in Tesco, Abergavenny.

The force is asking for help in indenting the men pictured caught stealing from the supermarket.

Those who recognise either man is asked to contact the police.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We are looking to identify these men following a shoplift in Tesco Abergavenny.

“If you recognise either please contact 101 quoting ref: 2300321145 or email: Nathan.ford@gwent.police.uk.”