THE end of the summer means back to school for youngsters across Gwent.

But for some it's the first time ever they'll walk through the school gates.

The first day at school is a special day for every family, and what better way to celebrate than with a photograph?

We asked schools around Torfaen to send in photos of reception classes on their first days - and you can see them all below.

We've already published some of the photos sent in and we have plenty more pictures from around Gwent to come - so watch this space!

South Wales Argus: Coed Eva Morning NurseryCoed Eva Morning Nursery

South Wales Argus: Coed Eva Afternoon NurseryCoed Eva Afternoon Nursery

South Wales Argus: Reception class at Coed Eva Primary School – teacher: Mrs Hills/Mrs PerkinsReception class at Coed Eva Primary School – teacher: Mrs Hills/Mrs Perkins

South Wales Argus: Reception class at Coed Eva Primary School – teacher: Mrs PerryReception class at Coed Eva Primary School – teacher: Mrs Perry

South Wales Argus: Blenheim Road Community Primary School Afternoon NurseryBlenheim Road Community Primary School Afternoon Nursery

South Wales Argus: Blenheim Road Community Primary School Morning NurseryBlenheim Road Community Primary School Morning Nursery

South Wales Argus: Ponthir Church in Wales School - Reception Pupils 2023Ponthir Church in Wales School - Reception Pupils 2023