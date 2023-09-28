Craig Thomas, 35, admitted dangerous driving on Caerphilly’s Castle Street in a BMW on September 19, 2020, and on the B4263 in Senghenydd a week earlier on September 12, 2020.

His sentence was adjourned until Friday to tie up with another separate case.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Thomas was found guilty of affray following a trial.

Martha Smith-Higgins representing the defendant said: “He’s under no illusion as to the sentence that might await him given his record.”

Thomas, of Maes Y Deri, Aberaman, Aberdare was granted conditional bail by the judge, Recorder Richard Kember.