SEPTEMBER means back to school for thousands of youngsters across Gwent - but for some it's the first time ever they'll walk through the school gates.

The first day at school is a special day for every family, and what better way to celebrate than with a photograph?

We asked schools around Newport to send in photos of reception classes on their first days - and you can see them all below.

We have plenty more pictures from around Gwent to come over the next couple of days - so watch this space!

South Wales Argus: Mrs Blanks, Reception class (St Peter) at St Joseph's RC Primary School, NewportMrs Blanks, Reception class (St Peter) at St Joseph's RC Primary School, Newport

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Primary School Reception 2023Lliswerry Primary School Reception 2023

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Primary School Afternoon NurseryLliswerry Primary School Afternoon Nursery

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Primary School Morning NurseryLliswerry Primary School Morning Nursery

South Wales Argus: St Patrick's RC Nursery - morning sessionSt Patrick's RC Nursery - morning session

South Wales Argus: St Patrick's RC Nursery - afternoon sessionSt Patrick's RC Nursery - afternoon session

South Wales Argus: St Patrick's RC Reception ClassSt Patrick's RC Reception Class

South Wales Argus: St Gabriel's RC Primary School Reception Starters 2023 - teacher: Mrs RaynerSt Gabriel's RC Primary School Reception Starters 2023 - teacher: Mrs Rayner

South Wales Argus: Gaer Primary School - Reception - Class 3 - Miss LaneGaer Primary School - Reception - Class 3 - Miss Lane

South Wales Argus: Gaer Primary School Reception Class 4Gaer Primary School Reception Class 4

South Wales Argus: Miss Desmond and Miss Jones' Reception class - St. Andrew's Primary School, NewportMiss Desmond and Miss Jones' Reception class - St. Andrew's Primary School, Newport

South Wales Argus: Miss Bushell's Reception class - St. Andrew's Primary School, NewportMiss Bushell's Reception class - St. Andrew's Primary School, Newport

South Wales Argus: Active Ants, Miss Karaisko, St Mary's RC Primary School, NewportActive Ants, Miss Karaisko, St Mary's RC Primary School, Newport

South Wales Argus: Busy Bees, Miss Thomas, St Mary's RC Primary School, NewportBusy Bees, Miss Thomas, St Mary's RC Primary School, Newport

 

 