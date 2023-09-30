The first day at school is a special day for every family, and what better way to celebrate than with a photograph?
We asked schools around Newport to send in photos of reception classes on their first days - and you can see them all below.
We have plenty more pictures from around Gwent to come over the next couple of days - so watch this space!
Mrs Blanks, Reception class (St Peter) at St Joseph's RC Primary School, Newport
Lliswerry Primary School Reception 2023
Lliswerry Primary School Afternoon Nursery
Lliswerry Primary School Morning Nursery
St Patrick's RC Nursery - morning session
St Patrick's RC Nursery - afternoon session
St Patrick's RC Reception Class
St Gabriel's RC Primary School Reception Starters 2023 - teacher: Mrs Rayner
Gaer Primary School - Reception - Class 3 - Miss Lane
Gaer Primary School Reception Class 4
Miss Desmond and Miss Jones' Reception class - St. Andrew's Primary School, Newport
Miss Bushell's Reception class - St. Andrew's Primary School, Newport
Active Ants, Miss Karaisko, St Mary's RC Primary School, Newport
Busy Bees, Miss Thomas, St Mary's RC Primary School, Newport
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here