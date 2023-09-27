The awards took place at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday, September 21.

There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.

Western Vale Family Practice were announced as winners of the GP Practice of the Year award at the ceremony.

Practice manager, Rhian Floyd, said: "Western Vale Family Practice are extremely proud to have won the South Wales GP Practice of the Year at the 2023 Health & Care Awards.

"This means so much to our whole team, everyone has played an integral part in this award.

"It was made even more special knowing we were nominated directly by our patients.

"We are grateful to all at Western Vale Family Practice for all they do every day, to make that difference to our patients and each other."

Western Vale Family Practice say they pride themselves on "being a friendly, caring and forward-thinking Practice".

"We provide healthcare to a semi-rural patient population of more than 12,780 patients across a large geographical area in the Western Vale of Glamorgan," Ms Floyd said.

"Our main site, which is also our administration centre, is in the purpose- developed Health Centre in Cowbridge, and we have branch surgeries in Llantwit Major Health Centre and St Athan surgery."

Ms Floyd explained that in the Vale there are "pockets of deprivation and a relatively aged population with 25 per cent of the population over the age of 65, 10 per cent over the age of 80".

"These features represent a unique challenge when providing primary care to our population," she said.

"The population in our area is expanding rapidly as local housing developments and we have been proud to support the rehoming of asylum seekers and refugees from Afghanistan, Syria & Ukraine."

The GP Practice of the Year Award was sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital.

