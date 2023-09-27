Katie Morris, a year one class teacher at Ty Sign Primary School in Risca, died on October 11, 2022, following a hospital procedure.

Mrs Morris "always put her pupils first" and her death has had a "huge lasting impact" on the school.

Primary School teacher Katie Morris died on 11 October 2022 (Image: Ty Sign Primary School)

Colleague Helen Carey said: “Last year, very suddenly and unexpectedly we lost a beloved member of our staff. Katie Morris passed away following a hospital procedure at the age of 46.

“Katie was a much-loved teacher, colleague and friend and her loss has been felt by the whole of our school community.

“Katie taught a Year 1 class. She was a selfless, thoughtful, and deeply caring person who we miss every day.

"Katie always put her pupils first.”

In a touching tribute the primary school has now unveiled a memorial window to the ‘much-loved teacher.’

The stained glass window includes Mrs Morris' name in colourful bunting with red hearts and rainbows.

Memorial window to Mrs Morris (Image: Ty Sign Primary School)

Ms Carey said: "On Friday September 22 at 4pm we invited Katie’s Family, including her husband and daughters, friends, colleagues past and present, and the Ty Sign Community to the unveiling of our lasting memorial to her at Ty Sign Primary School.

“We created the memorial because her loss has had a huge and lasting impact on staff, pupils and the community.

“The stained-glass window surrounds the main entrance to our infant building allowing people to pass through it regularly remembering Katie.”

Mrs Morris death has had a huge and lasting impact (Image: Ty Sign Primary School)

Last year the school also thanked the neighbouring Aberbargoed Primary School and Ysgol Bro Sannan, as well as officers from Caerphilly council and the Education Achievement Service (EAS) equity and wellbeing service for helping to prepare support for pupils, staff and parents.

Rhianon Passmore, MS for Islwyn, paid tribute to Mrs Morris.

“Thoughts and prayers to Katie’s family and friends and everybody at Ty Sign Primary School,” she said.

“As a former governor at the school I know that the school family will be there for each at this most difficult time.”