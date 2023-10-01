But for some it's the first time ever they'll walk through the school gates.
The first day at school is a special day for every family, and what better way to celebrate than with a photograph?
We asked schools around Torfaen to send in photos of reception classes on their first days - and you can see them all below.
Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran Dosbarth Sali Mali (Nursery)
Llantarnam Community Primary School Dosbarth Cherry class. Teachers - Ms Robertson and Miss Johnson
Llantarnam Community Primary School Dosbarth Maple class. Teachers - Miss Jackson and Miss Mogford
Pontnewydd Primary - Class 1 - Dosbarth Caerdydd - Reception
Pontnewydd Primary - Class 2 - Dosbarth Bala - Reception
Greenmeadow Primary School Reception Dosbarth Coch
Dosbarth Dewi Sant (Derbyn) Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran - Miss Rivers
Dosbarth Mrs Appleby Reception- New Inn Primary School
Dosbarth Mrs Saunders and Mrs Glynn Reception - New Inn Primary School
Reception children from Dosbarth - Miss Haftowski- New Inn Primary School
Nant Celyn, RGY
Lady of Angels, Nursery
Lady of Angels, Reception
Nant Celyn, RRO
