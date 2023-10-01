THE end of the summer means back to school for youngsters across Gwent.

But for some it's the first time ever they'll walk through the school gates.

The first day at school is a special day for every family, and what better way to celebrate than with a photograph?

We asked schools around Torfaen to send in photos of reception classes on their first days - and you can see them all below.

To see other pictures from around Gwent click here, here, or here.

South Wales Argus: Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran Dosbarth Sali Mali (Nursery)Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran Dosbarth Sali Mali (Nursery)

South Wales Argus: Llantarnam Community Primary School Dosbarth Cherry class. Teachers - Ms Robertson and Miss JohnsonLlantarnam Community Primary School Dosbarth Cherry class. Teachers - Ms Robertson and Miss Johnson

South Wales Argus: Llantarnam Community Primary School Dosbarth Maple class. Teachers - Miss Jackson and Miss MogfordLlantarnam Community Primary School Dosbarth Maple class. Teachers - Miss Jackson and Miss Mogford

South Wales Argus: Pontnewydd Primary - Class 1 - Dosbarth Caerdydd - ReceptionPontnewydd Primary - Class 1 - Dosbarth Caerdydd - Reception

South Wales Argus: Pontnewydd Primary - Class 2 - Dosbarth Bala - ReceptionPontnewydd Primary - Class 2 - Dosbarth Bala - Reception

South Wales Argus: Greenmeadow Primary School Reception Dosbarth CochGreenmeadow Primary School Reception Dosbarth Coch

South Wales Argus: Dosbarth Dewi Sant (Derbyn) Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran - Miss RiversDosbarth Dewi Sant (Derbyn) Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran - Miss Rivers

South Wales Argus: Dosbarth Mrs Appleby Reception- New Inn Primary SchoolDosbarth Mrs Appleby Reception- New Inn Primary School

South Wales Argus: Dosbarth Mrs Saunders and Mrs Glynn Reception - New Inn Primary SchoolDosbarth Mrs Saunders and Mrs Glynn Reception - New Inn Primary School

South Wales Argus: Reception children from Dosbarth - Miss Haftowski- New Inn Primary SchoolReception children from Dosbarth - Miss Haftowski- New Inn Primary School

South Wales Argus: Nant Celyn, RGYNant Celyn, RGY

South Wales Argus: Lady of Angels, NurseryLady of Angels, Nursery

South Wales Argus: Lady of Angels, ReceptionLady of Angels, Reception

South Wales Argus: Nant Celyn, RRONant Celyn, RRO