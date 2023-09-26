This year's line-up has raised a few eyebrows as controversial former Health Secretary Matt Hancock takes part in the popular programme.

With fans across the country now getting excited for the return of the show, here is everything you need to know, including the lineup.

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returning to Channel 4?





Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 26 at 9:30pm. The show will then continue every Sunday at 9pm from October 1.

The programme will also be available to stream on All 4.

See the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors for 2023

The 2023 Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins course is being run by chief instructor Mark 'Billy' Billington and his directing staff Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

See the full line-up of celebrities taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023

The full line-up of celebrities taking on the gruelling reality show includes:

Matt Hancock - Politician

Gareth Gates - Singer-songwriter

Michelle Heaton - Singer

Siva Kaneswaran - Muscian (The Wanted)

Danielle Lloyd - TV personality

Melinda Messenger - Former model

Jermaine Pennant - Former footballer

Gareth Thomas - Rugby player

James 'Arg' Argent - TV personality (The Only Way Is Essex)

Montana Brown - Love Island star

Teddy Soares - Love Island contestant

Amber Turner - TV personality (The Only Way Is Essex)

Zoe Lyons - Comedian and TV personality

Kirsty-Leigh Porter - Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star

Perri Shakes-Drayton - Athlete

Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE - Paralympic cyclist

