Harman, 50, is probably best known for playing villain Dennis Rickman on the popular BBC soap EastEnders.

More recently, fans have seen him play Consultant Max Cristie on the popular medical drama Casualty and in sequins on a Saturday night during Strictly.

However, many people might not realise that the Olivier award-winning actor turned Strictly star is married to a fellow actor who actually made her name in Hollywood.

Who is Nigel Harman's wife?





Nigel Harman married actress Lucy Leimann in 2011 - who starred in films including The Bourne Ultimatum in 2007.

The pair reportedly both starred in the BBC series Hotel Babylon which is where they met.

The couple later married in 2011 and the following year, Lucy gave birth to their daughter.

Originally from Middlesex, Lucy was spotted by a voice scout who urged her to become a voice artist.

She then headed to the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts before making her stage debut in the London production of Carl Djerassi's play Phallacy in 2005.

The actor is best known for playing the part of Lucy in the third part of the Jason Bourne film series, The Bourne Ultimatum.

Her other roles include Sam Phillips in the series Moving Wallpaper and as Jasmine Strauss in Reggie Perrin, alongside Martin Clunes - the BBC's remake of classic TV show The Fall And Rise Of Reginald Perrin.

From 2014 until 2022, viewers will recognise Lucy from playing Sarah Bloxby in the Sky One series Agatha Raisin.