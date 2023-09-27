Mikeljan Dusha, 27, and Dylber Selimllari, 28, admitted being concerned in the production of a class B drug at the Arundel Club on Blaenavon’s Ton Mawr Street.

The defendants were arrested on Sunday, August 27, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Dusha and Selimllari, both of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody.

Mikeljan Dusha, 27, and Dylber Selimllari, 28, are due to be sentenced on Friday

They are due to be sentenced on Friday.

PC Danielle Lundrigan, the officer in the case, said: “Every cannabis factory we dismantle helps prevent a vicious cycle of crime.

“By disrupting the source of the operations the plants are stopped from an onward sale into our communities and the profits are prevented from going on to fund other crime.

“We're committed to protecting our communities from drugs and the associated crime around supply, all of which can have a devastating impact on people's lives, communities and local businesses.

“We continue to ask anyone with any information or concerns about drug dealing or supply in their area to get in touch.”