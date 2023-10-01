SEPTEMBER'S here - and that means back to school for thousands of youngsters across Gwent.

But for some it's the first time ever they'll walk through the school gates.

The first day at school is a special day for every family, and what better way to celebrate than with a photograph?

We asked schools around Newport and across Gwent to send in photos of reception classes on their first days - and you can see them all below.

We've already published some of the photos sent in and we have plenty more pictures from around Gwent to come - so watch this space!

South Wales Argus: Abercarn Primary School - Nursery - 2023-2024Abercarn Primary School - Nursery - 2023-2024

South Wales Argus: Abercarn Primary School - Reception - 2023-2024Abercarn Primary School - Reception - 2023-2024

South Wales Argus: St Julian's Primary School, Newport. Class RAJG - Miss GregorySt Julian's Primary School, Newport. Class RAJG - Miss Gregory

South Wales Argus: St Julian's Primary School, Newport. Class ANG - Mrs GoughSt Julian's Primary School, Newport. Class ANG - Mrs Gough

South Wales Argus: Blackwood Primary School Reception photo. Class 1 & 2Blackwood Primary School Reception photo. Class 1 & 2

South Wales Argus: St Julian's Primary School, Newport. Class GC - Mrs CassidySt Julian's Primary School, Newport. Class GC - Mrs Cassidy

South Wales Argus: Pantside Primary - Dosbarth Rainbowfish AM Nursery 2Pantside Primary - Dosbarth Rainbowfish AM Nursery 2

South Wales Argus: Pantside Primary - Dosbarth Rainbowfish PM NurseryPantside Primary - Dosbarth Rainbowfish PM Nursery

South Wales Argus: Pantside Primary - Dosbarth Rainbowfish ReceptionPantside Primary - Dosbarth Rainbowfish Reception

South Wales Argus: Ty Isaf ReceptionTy Isaf Reception

South Wales Argus: Ty Isaf Infant and Nursery School - NurseryTy Isaf Infant and Nursery School - Nursery

South Wales Argus: Ty Sign Nursery – morning groupTy Sign Nursery – morning group

South Wales Argus: Ty Sign Nursery – afternoon groupTy Sign Nursery – afternoon group

South Wales Argus: Ty Sign RGBTy Sign RGB

