But for some it's the first time ever they'll walk through the school gates.

The first day at school is a special day for every family, and what better way to celebrate than with a photograph?

We asked schools around Newport and across Gwent to send in photos of reception classes on their first days - and you can see them all below.

We've already published some of the photos sent in - click here to see some of them or here to see more - and we have plenty more pictures from around Gwent to come - so watch this space!

Abercarn Primary School - Nursery - 2023-2024

Abercarn Primary School - Reception - 2023-2024

St Julian's Primary School, Newport. Class RAJG - Miss Gregory

St Julian's Primary School, Newport. Class ANG - Mrs Gough

Blackwood Primary School Reception photo. Class 1 & 2

St Julian's Primary School, Newport. Class GC - Mrs Cassidy

Pantside Primary - Dosbarth Rainbowfish AM Nursery 2

Pantside Primary - Dosbarth Rainbowfish PM Nursery

Pantside Primary - Dosbarth Rainbowfish Reception

Ty Isaf Reception

Ty Isaf Reception

Ty Isaf Infant and Nursery School - Nursery

Ty Sign Nursery – morning group

Ty Sign Nursery – afternoon group

Ty Sign RGB

Ty Sign RGB

Ty Sign RGB

Ty Sign RGB