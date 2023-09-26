The relationship between Collin Bennett and the mother of his child had already ended, however it didn’t stop Bennett, 30, from launching a violent attack on his ex-partner after discovering the news.

Most shockingly, the violent and disgusting attack took place in front of the couple’s child, who was one at the time.

In June, 2022, Bennett, of Newman Road, Pontypool, was trying to arrange when he could see his son when the conversation turned nasty.

His ex-partner revealed in a text she had slept with one of his friends and Bennett threatened to kill her.

Within 15 minutes, Bennett was round at his ex’s house in Torfaen where he pushed himself into the property before searching for her phone.

Then, in a shocking display of domestic violence, Bennett pushed the crook of his elbow into his ex-partner’s neck – in front of the child – and when he released her, he punched her in the face.

In a victim impact statement read out during sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court on September 22, the victim said she no longer felt safe on her own.

The statement read: “In the beginning, I imagined spending my future with him.

“It makes me sick to think all the nice things I said about him were wrong.

“I will live with the memory of his abuse in front of my child all my life.”

In mitigation, former chef Bennett, who has no previous convictions, was said to be regretful and remorseful.

It was also mentioned by the judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, about Bennett’s tough upbringing.

However, despite this, Mr Hughes was in no mood to show forgiveness, sending Bennett down for almost two years.

“Hurtful things were said on both sides,” said Mr Hughes.

“You told her you wanted to find her phone then you choked her.

“You took her in a form of headlock and squeezed until she stopped fighting. You then punched her to the side of the face causing swelling.

“This disgraceful assault took place in front of your child.”

Bennett, who pleaded guilty on the morning of trial, was given 21 months in prison for strangulation and three months in prison for assault, to run concurrently.

He was also placed under a five-year restraining order not to contact or approach the victim in any way at her home or at her place of employment.

He’ll serve half his sentence in custody and half on post-sentence supervision.