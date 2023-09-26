Bin day - with the multiple bin types and local council schedules - can be a bit of a minefield.

From general waste to food rubbish and recycling, many Brits have had to make way for a lot of bin storage outside their homes.

With our streets becoming more crowded on bin days, you might be wondering if there are any bin day restrictions that you weren't aware of already.

From general waste to food rubbish and recycling, many Brits have had to make way for a lot of bin storage outside their homes. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Can you be fined for putting your bins out too early?





Whether you work during the majority of the day or you're planning ahead for a trip away, putting your bins out early and leaving them out for long periods of time might feel like your only option.

Wheelie Bin Storage Co reports: “Councils can’t issue fixed penalties for minor issues such as leaving bins out for a few hours before collection.”

It’s recommended people put their bins out later in the evening (the day before collection) or first thing in the morning when it is due to be emptied, around 6am or 7am.

However, you must check with your local council for accurate collection times.

If you know you are going to be away, ask your neighbour to put your bins out and bring them back in to avoid a fixed penalty.

You can find more information about what to expect if you do leave your bins on the pavement for too long on the Wheelie Bin Storage Co website.

Fixed penalties cannot be issued by the council for the following:

They cannot issue them for minor problems, such as when householders:

put something in the wrong receptacle by mistake

forget to close receptacle lids

leave receptacles out for a few hours before a collection

You can read more about this via the UK government website.

How early do you put your bins out before bin day?





Although, you cannot be fined for putting bins out early - there is still somewhat a kind of bin etiquette amongst neighbours.

Recently, a debate was struck up on the social media platform Reddit.

One Redditor posed the question with a bit of context about their situation, writing: "Our bins (both household and recycling) are collected fortnightly on a Friday.

"Our side of the road is on the 'return' side of the road so get picked up early to mid afternoon.

"Consequently, I put mine out whenever I remember in the morning (usually after taking the dog out).

"The other side of the road is on the beginning of the route so they get theirs picked up early, about 7-ish.

"There are a pair of cottages down a short lane (basically a shared drive) and one of them puts their bins out on a Wednesday, and the other one has just out their bins out this morning.

"I know this is a bit curtain-twitchy, and I probably need to get a life (no argument here), but I feel that this is a bit excessively early? How early do you put your bins out? What about late-breaking recycling?

"(And no, this is not a one-off, this happens regularly.)"

Users flocked to the original poster's comments to share their advice.

One person replied: "My collection is on a Monday morning, so I put mine out on a Sunday afternoon/evening, after one of the neighbours has so I know which colour bin."

Another commented: "Our Street has to be night before. I once put them out at 7am as I left for work and the guys had already been."

While a third chimed in: "Usually about an hour before they come. Except this Tuesday it was about 30 seconds as I heard them come round the corner and flew out of bed.."

A fourth shared: "Ours are collected weekly, regular rubbish and recycling, and on the same day.

"Our bin men are normally around between 6:30/7:30am so its out the night before".

Although leaving your bins on the pavement isn’t a criminal matter, it does fall under civil law. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Is it illegal to leave your bins out on the pavement?





Although leaving your bins on the pavement isn’t a criminal matter, it does fall under civil law.

“The government has given local authorities the power to issue fines for persistent breaches of the rules,” explains Wheelie Bin Storage Co.

“There are a lot of different rules around bins and rubbish which can cause confusion.

"The government’s advice to councils is that fixed penalty notices should be issued as a last resort.”

Local councils can take action under section 46a of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and fine people who leave bins on the pavement if:

Bins are left out for several days, restricting access to the pavement or street

Bins and/or bin bags are likely to attract vermin

Bins are overturned or damaged and it looks unsightly

In other words, if your bin causes an obstruction such as forcing people with wheelchairs or pushchairs to go on the road.

What time is too early to leave your bins out? Let us know in the comments.