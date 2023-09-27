Around 850 cases of eye cancer are diagnosed in the UK each year.

Tina Patel, Optician at Feel Good Contacts explains that being aware of the first red flag signs of eye cancer will give you a higher chance of successful treatment.

Many eye cancers don’t have early signs, making them difficult to spot, and making regular eye tests important.

A change in your vision, which could present as either double vision or blurred vision, can be an early warning sign of eye cancer (Image: Getty)

However, there are some signs to be on the lookout for, Dr Patel warned.

She said: “First signs can vary for everyone. It also depends on which part of the eye is affected and the type of eye cancer it is.

“In some types of eye cancer, a white reflection known as leukocoria, can be seen in photographs, rather than a red reflection.

“Other signs could include pigmented areas on the eyelid or the white part of the eye (conjunctiva). Dark spots growing on the iris or a change in size/shape of the pupil could also be signs of eye cancer.”

Dr Patel added that you may also notice a change in your vision, which could present as either double vision or blurred vision.

While you may also see flashing lights, floaters or wiggly lines, which are all indications you should visit the optician for a check-up.

She added: “If you experience these symptoms, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you have eye cancer.

“Some symptoms could be indications for other health conditions.”

If you notice any changes in the way your eyes look or feel, you should consult your optician or GP for advice.