Michael Ford, 48, from Ebbw Vale, was handed a community order at Newport Crown Court.

It was said in mitigation that the defendant had not been in trouble with the police for 20 years and had no previous convictions for violence.

Judge Daniel Williams told Ford: “There was a stand-off between the two of you before you then picked him up by the arm and dragged him across the floor grazing his elbow and hip in the process.

“The offence is serious enough to warrant the imposition of a community order.”

MORE NEWS: Man in court after 'collision causes life-changing injuries'

Ford must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £90 victim surcharge.