Tesco Express in Cambrian Road is currently closed - and it is unclear when it will re-open.

The store's shutters have been pulled down and a notice has been put in the window reading: “Customer notice. Store is currently closed due to a maintenance issue.

“The nearest Tesco is Clytha Park Express. Sorry for any inconvenience called.”

Tesco has since confirmed to the Argus that the store is closed "due to water damage".

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Newport Express is currently closed for repairs due to water damage.

“Our maintenance team are working hard to resolve the issue and will re-open as soon as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

This is not the first time this Tesco Express store has been forced to close.

In October 2022 the store closed due to remedial works.