A SUPERMARKET in Newport city centre has been forced to close.
Tesco Express in Cambrian Road is currently closed - and it is unclear when it will re-open.
The store's shutters have been pulled down and a notice has been put in the window reading: “Customer notice. Store is currently closed due to a maintenance issue.
“The nearest Tesco is Clytha Park Express. Sorry for any inconvenience called.”
Tesco has since confirmed to the Argus that the store is closed "due to water damage".
A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Newport Express is currently closed for repairs due to water damage.
“Our maintenance team are working hard to resolve the issue and will re-open as soon as possible.
“We apologise for the inconvenience.”
This is not the first time this Tesco Express store has been forced to close.
