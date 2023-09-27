Gwent Police received reports of the "large-scale" operation and attended the property on Friday, September 22.

This mobile phone footage from Brynmawr resident Kylee Hillman shows the officers surround the building from Beaufort Street and Bailey Street.

The officers covered at least two entrances to the building and one can be seen carrying a battering device to the main door.

Ms Hillman, 40, says she was headed to the chemist when she saw police approach the building on Beaufort Street.

"I was heading towards town with my nephew in the car and then saw a police car in front of me, and a lot coming across Bailey Street on foot," she said.

"It was going on for hours."

The Blaenau Gwent neighbourhood enforcement team arrested three men - ages 48, 51, and 53 - on suspicion of cultivating the class-B drug.

Around 340 plants were discovered at the address and the men have since been charged and remanded into custody.

Martyn Pugh, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant for Blaenau Gwent, said: “Our officers have carried out a search of the property and disrupted a significant commercial operation growing cannabis in Gwent.

“We’re committed to protecting our communities from drugs and the associated crime around supply, all of which can have a devastating impact on our communities.

“Your reports really do make a difference. We continue to ask anyone with any information or concerns about drug use or dealing in their area to get in touch by calling us on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”