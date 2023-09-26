Craig Nicholls, 22, and mother-of-one Lauren Woodward, 21, were pulled over in their borrowed Renault Twingo in Newport over the summer.

The defendants were returning to South Wales after they’d been on a “drugs run” to Liverpool to pick up six blocks of heroin.

Sol Hartley, prosecuting, said: “The vehicle was near the Coldra roundabout in Newport when it was stopped by Gwent Police at around 5.10pm.

“There's evidence that the pair had travelled up the day before, stayed overnight in the Liverpool area and then returned the following day with the drugs.

“The officers found the heroin hidden in a secret compartment.

“They pulled back the carpet of the vehicle and, using a crowbar, they opened a compartment concealed beneath it which extended under the footwell and towards the driver's side.”

Newport Crown Court was told how police found six half kilogramme blocks of heroin inside two carrier bags.

The drugs had a potential street value of between £31,500 and £60,000.

Woodward was driving the car at the time and her partner claimed he was only paid £200 to act as a courier.

Nicholls and Woodward, both from Ely, Cardiff admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply on Thursday, July 27.

Mr Hartley said Nicholls had seven convictions for 13 offences which included assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

He had no previous convictions for drugs offences.

Christopher Evans, representing former roofer and father-of-one Nicholls, said: “His role was limited to that of a courier.

“It was carried out under the direction of others and it was a one-time activity.

“He is someone who is easily influenced by others.

“There’s no evidence that he is higher up in any chain or has influence on anyone else.

“It was never his intention at any stage to put pressure on his co-defendant.”

Rebecca Griffiths for Woodward asked the court to take into consideration her client’s lack of any previous convictions and that she has a two-year-old daughter.

The defendant was “operating under pressure” and was “deeply ashamed” of what she had done.

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, said: “There was a trapdoor concealed beneath the carpet in the front of the vehicle.

“Mr Nicholls, you had an expectation of significant financial advantage.”

Nicholls, of Marcross Road, was jailed for four years.

Woodward, of Grand Avenue, is due to be sentenced tomorrow and was granted conditional bail.