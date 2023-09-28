DAVID PATTERSON, 20, of Coed-Yr-Haf, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress on August 24, 2022.

He must pay £185 in compensation and costs.

ROCHELLE GIBSON, 38, of Lighthouse Road, Newport, must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on March 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIELLE KATHLEEN P HUNT, 29, of Beechcroft, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road on April 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

MORE NEWS: Shoplifters jailed after city crime sprees

BEN MORKOT, 21, of Gwern Avenue, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Commercial Street on March 10.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

BRIAN RICHARDS, 73, of Twyn Star, Dukestown, Tredegar, must pay £570 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Vauxhall Insignia car on March 15.

RICHARD GILL, 39, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to two windows on September 6.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY SMITH, 40, of Ivy Place, Oakdale, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating on June 14.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity, was made the subject of a restraining order and ordered to pay £1,194 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge.

REBECCA WHISTANCE, 35, of Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on the M48 at Chepstow on March 28.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KEVIN BROWN, 44, of no fixed abode, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted threatening to cause criminal damage to a window at the One Stop shop on September 20.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

IAN FOX, 48, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, was sent to prison for eight weeks after he admitted failing comply with sex offender register notification requirements between September 13 and September 21.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

BRIAN ANTHONY FARR, 57, of Greystones Crescent, Abergavenny, must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on Leicester Road on April 23.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

LEE JOHN, 54, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 20mph zone on Pillmawr Road on May 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAURIE JAYNE PRICE, 40, of Bryn Carno, Rhymney, Caerphilly, must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tirphil, on March 27.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.