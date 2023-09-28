A WEDDING guest has been sentenced after he caused £2,000 worth of criminal damage at a Gwent hotel.
Jason Greene, 48, wrecked a toilet, bathtub and a towel rail in a bedroom at Blackwood’s Maes Manor Hotel.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the business also had to cover the cost of cleaning up sick and blood in the room.
Greene, of Brynhyfryd, Energlyn, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to criminal damage.
The offence occurred on Tuesday, August 1.
The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.
Green will have to pay £1,000 in compensation.
