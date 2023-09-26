IT'S almost time for The Great British Bake Off to return to TV screens and viewers will see new co-host Alison Hammond take to the Bake Off Tent for the first time.
This Morning’s Alison Hammond will join comedian Noel Fielding as the pair co-host the baking show.
Whether you’re an avid fan of the show or you want to follow along for the first time, here’s everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off ahead of the new series.
Who are the judges for this year’s Bake Off?
Although the hosting lineup has changed slightly with Alison Hammond replacing Matt Lucas, the judges for the show remain the same.
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will continue to challenge bakers and taste their creations during each themed baking week.
Why isn't Matt Lucas a co-host on the show anymore?
Matt Lucas has been replaced by TV presenter Alison Hammond after he announced in December that he was stepping down from his role on the show.
His reason for leaving The Great British Bake Off was because he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.
Who are this year’s contestants?
Viewers can expect a new batch of keen amateur bakers to show the judges what they can do.
Here are this year's contestants:
- Tasha - Participation officer from Bristol
- Saku - Intelligence analyst from Herefordshire
- Rowan - English literature student from West Yorkshire
- Nicky - Volunteer at a pet-therapy charity from the West Midlands
- Matty - Science and PE teacher from Cambridgeshire
- Keith - Chartered accountant from Hampshire
- Josh - Post-doctoral research associate and chemist by trade from Leicestershire
- Dana - Database administrator from Essex
- Dan - Resource planner in civil engineering from Cheshire
- Cristy - Personal assistant from east London
- Amos - Manager of a deli from north London
- Abbi - Delivery driver from Cumbria
How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023
Viewers don’t have long to wait until they can tune into this year's series.
The first episode will air on Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm on Channel 4.
