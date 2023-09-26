Viewers know the importance of the Bake Off Tent which hosts the whole series, seeing all the bakes come to life but you might be wondering where exactly it’s located.

Whether you’re thinking of applying for the show in the future or you’re just curious to know where the white tent is erected, look no further.

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?





The Great British Bake Off is filmed at Welford Park in Berkshire and has been since series five of the show in 2014 (not including the two-year Covid period), according to Country & Town House.

The white marquee, known as the Bake Off Tent, is pitched near the Welford Park House and the round-tower church.

Unfortunately, the marquee is only erected for filming purposes and can’t be visited by members of the public.

However, fans of the show can spend time at Welford Park.

Who are the 2023 Great British Bake Off contestants?

From a teacher to a delivery driver, there are 12 new contestants ready to take on the baking challenges, they are:

Tasha - Participation officer from Bristol

Saku - Intelligence analyst from Herefordshire

Rowan - English literature student from West Yorkshire

Nicky - Volunteer at a pet-therapy charity from the West Midlands

Matty - Science and PE teacher from Cambridgeshire

Keith - Chartered accountant from Hampshire

Josh - Post-doctoral research associate and chemist by trade from Leicestershire

Dana - Database administrator from Essex

Dan - Resource planner in civil engineering from Cheshire

Cristy - Personal assistant from east London

Amos - Manager of a deli from north London

Abbi - Delivery driver from Cumbria

Bake a date in your diaries.



Join Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison on Tuesday 26th September for the return of The Great British Bake Off. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/4SSv0zrnvU — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 13, 2023

When does The Great British Bake Off’s 2023 series start?





Viewers don’t have long to wait until they can tune into this year’s series.

The first episode will air on Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm on Channel 4.