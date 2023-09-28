Carrie and Cliff Vanstone are puppy raisers and former fosterers for Guide Dogs Cymru.

They welcomed guide dog puppy Hobson, a yellow Labrador-cross-golden retriever, into their home last September.

They had special guest - Doc Martin star Mr Clunes - visit their home in Dinas Powys to film with the family and find out more about Hobson’s progress towards becoming a guide dog.

The couple took on the role to thank Guide Dogs for giving support and advice regarding one of their three-year-old twins, who is registered blind and currently on the list for a buddy dog.

Mrs Vanstone said Mr Clunes, of Men Behaving Badly and Doc Martin fame, was ever the professional and a pleasure to work with.

“Martin was lovely and kind and a pleasure to film with,” said Mrs Vanstone.

“It is clear to see how he cares so much about the dogs and feels incredibly passionately about supporting people with sight loss.”

The Vanstone family and guide dog puppy Hobson relax in the park with Martin Clunes during a break in filming (Image: Supplied)

'They have got to understand that he's a guide dog puppy, not our family pet'





Guide dog puppies like Hobson spend their first year living with a volunteer family before moving on to “big school” at one of Guide Dogs’ training centres.

Mrs Vanstone said the process of training a puppy is rewarding.

“It's so rewarding taking the puppy through its milestones,” said Mrs Vanstone.

“It's like having another child, with sleepless nights at the start, but it does get easier. You've got to be realistic about the amount of work a puppy involves.

“Ours is a very busy household with lots going on, but Hobson takes it all in his stride.

"I walk him every day, rain or shine, and the children love playing with him and teaching him new tricks.

"They like to get involved with weighing out his food but I haven’t managed to get them to clean up after him yet!”

The training has its ups and downs though, with the couple having prepared the children for the day Hobson leaves.

“We talk about it on a daily basis,” said Mrs Vanstone.

“They have got to understand that he's a guide dog puppy, not our family pet.

“We are here to teach him good manners and be a good boy, then he will go on and leave us.

“Inevitably we’ll be sad and it's a question I get asked a lot, but we are also very proud that he's going to be a life-changer."

Mrs Vanstone said the whole exercise is something extremely close to their hearts.

“We know at first-hand what life for a visually impaired person can be like and the challenges they can face, so it's great for the children to be able to relate raising Hobson to their own experience within the family.”

A Dog Called Laura with Martin Clunes - The Secret World Of Guide Dogs airs Thursday, October 5, at 9pm on ITV1.