Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe.

Speaking on an episode of Dan Wooton Tonight on Tuesday, Fox described Evans as a “little woman” and asked: “who’d want to shag that?”

Ms Evans shared a clip of the comments on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption “Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ?” which has been viewed more than 2.1 million times.

In a follow up post on X she added that the footage made her feel “physically sick”.

GB News suspends Laurence Fox

GB News confirmed that Fox had been suspended while they continue their investigation into the incident.

In a statement, posted on X, GB News said: "GB News has formally suspended Laurence Fox while we continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night.

"Mr Fox's suspension is effective immediately and he has been taken off air.

"We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today."

Dan Wooton also posted a message to Ms Evans on the social media site, saying: “I think you’re brilliant. Earlier tonight I was attempting to find your tweets to read back from my iPad and couldn’t locate them.

“I apologise for what was said during the course of my show and should have done this immediately on air.

“This is not what our channel is about.”

Ofcom statement on Laurence Fox comments

Ofcom has issued a statement after receiving a number of complaints relating to "totally unacceptable" comments made by Laurence Fox on GB News.

Taking to X, Ofcom issued a statement saying: "We can confirm we've received a number of complaints about comments made by Laurence Fox on GB News last night.

"We are assessing these complaints against our broadcast rules and will publish the outcome as quickly as possible."