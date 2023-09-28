From midday on Friday, September 29, until 6pm on Sunday, October 1, Chepstow's Drill Hall will be transformed into a haven for ale and cider afficionados.

The Chepstow Real Ale and Cider Festival is returning for 2023.

There looks to be a packed bill, with live music on Friday night and Saturday night, as well as enough ale and cider varieties to ensure all tastes are catered for.

On the Friday, David Hanratty will be performing at the hall from 8pm, while on Saturday (from 8.30pm) it will be the turn of Livestock Davies and the Lowdown Snakes.

A provisional list of drinks available on the day has been published and - while remaining subject to change - includes more than 30 varieties.

There are IPAs, pale ales, golden ales, bitters, dark ales, stouts, pilsners and even mead.

All drinks on offer are from local breweries and cider makers and there are gluten free and vegan options available too.

What's more, there are even special festival glasses to get your hands on.

The Chepstow Real Ale and Cider Festival kicks off from midday this Friday, September 29.