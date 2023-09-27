Louise Mansfield was in her Duffryn home with her mum, sister and two-year-old child when three masked men with hoods armed with knives knocked on the door.

Ms Mansfield claims she was slashed round the ankles by the knife, endangering her and her family.

The mum of one said she has been ‘left petrified.’

Ms Mansfield said: “Three men came to my house armed with knives. They knocked on the door and then said shhh.

“I opened the door a little bit and a knife came through, I then quickly shut the door.

“They kicked the panel on my door in and put a knife through it slashing my ankles.

“The panel is the same height as my two-year-old, they could have stabbed them.

“My child normally runs to the door when someone knocks at it, luckily my mum picked them up.”

Ms Mansfield, who rang the police after the ordeal, has now placed a wooden board in front of the broken panel on the door.

Gwent Police has now confirmed that officers attended the scene to search for the three people.

The armed men outside Ms Mansfield's home (Image: Louise Mansfield)

The force is also urging anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We’re investigating a report of criminal damage in Kestrel Way, Newport, at around 9.50pm on Sunday 10 September.

“Three unknown individuals, believed to be men, who were wearing face coverings attended at an address and reportedly caused damage to the front door of the property.

“Officers attended and conducted a search of the area for the three people, but no persons were identified.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300306886.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”