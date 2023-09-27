A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office and the public are being urged to avoid all coastal areas.

“While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas, but exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph,” commented Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale.

As well as extremely strong winds, Storm Agnes is also expected to bring heavy rain.

The yellow weather warning will remain in place from 12 noon on Wednesday, September 27 to 7am on Thursday, September 28.

Warnings have also been issued that the Irish Sea ferry network could be disrupted.

Strong winds and heavy rain could cause floods, power cuts and tear down trees, according to the Met Office.

Tiles may be blown from roofs while railways and roads could be disrupted.

The most powerful winds are expected to hit the Irish Sea coasts, with up to 75mph on higher grounds and in exposed coastal areas.

This means the most impacted areas should be southeastern parts of Northern Ireland, western and northwestern coasts of Wales, and the northwestern coast of England.

Storm Agnes is expected to diminish later on Thursday as it weakens and moves further north. Following that system, rain will move into southern areas late on Thursday and into Friday, with some heavy bursts possible for some parts of Wales.

As we move towards the weekend, a ridge of high pressure from the south is expected to bring a period of more settled weather, although some showers could continue in northern and western areas for a time.