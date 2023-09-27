It comes as Fox has been suspended as a presenter from GB News and "taken off air immediately" following comments he made about a female journalist, which have been described as “unacceptable, unjustifiable and indefensible” on Tuesday’s show (September 26).

Speaking on Dan Wootton’s show, Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site JOE, including asking: “Who would want to shag that?”

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (September 27), GB News said: “GB News has formally suspended Laurence Fox while we continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night.

The presumption of innocence and the right to free expression are the only things which separate liberal democracy from communism.



It’s that simple. https://t.co/0AJfaAZRMW — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) September 26, 2023

“Mr Fox’s suspension is effective immediately and he has been taken off air. We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today.”

Laurence Fox appears to make a dig towards ex-wife Billie Piper on X

But prior to this decision being announced and GB News launching an investigation, Fox posted a tweet which is thought to make a reference to Piper who is the star of I Hate Suzie on Sky.

The 45-year-old said: "Good night Tw*tter. Don’t shag hot, boring, mindless, blonde 26th wave feminists. That way misery lies. Every single human life is sacred.”

Fox and Piper married back in 2007 after meeting on the set of theatre show Treats.

However, they filed for divorce in 2016 - together the pair share two children, Winston James and Eugene Pip.

Dan Wootton ‘reiterates his regret’ after Laurence Fox’s comments on GB News

GB News host Wootton apologised in a follow-up post to an earlier apology about the matter, writing on X: “I want to reiterate my regret over last night’s exchange with Laurence on GB News. Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments.

“I reacted as I did out of shock and surprise in an off-guard moment while working out how to respond as he continued to speak by searching for tweets @AvaSantina had sent earlier in the day while having them read out in my ear at the same time.”

GB News has formally suspended Laurence Fox while we continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night.



Mr Fox's suspension is effective immediately and he has been taken off air.



We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today. — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 27, 2023

He added: “I apologise unreservedly for what was a very unfortunate lapse in judgment on my part under the intense pressure of a bizarre exchange. I know I should have done better. I’m devastated that I let down the team and our supportive GBN family.

“We seek to tackle the issue and not the person, which I intend to stress again on air tonight.”

In a statement to the PA News agency, an Ofcom spokesperson said: “We can confirm we’ve received a number of complaints about comments made by Laurence Fox on GB News last night.

“We are assessing these complaints against our broadcast rules and will publish the outcome as quickly as possible.”