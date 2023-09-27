The Aslef union, which represents train drivers, has announced strike action which will affect rail services on Saturday, September 30, and Wednesday, October 4.

With far fewer trains able to operate than on other strike days, Great Western Railway (GWR) is reminding passengers that they can travel on days around the strike action and may wish to do so if they are able to.

A significantly reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including Great Western Railway, and most parts of the GWR network will have no service at all.

Among the services which will be affected by the strikes is the Cardiff to London line, which passes through Newport.

Services will also start later (7am) and all journeys must be completed by around 6.30pm.

Tickets for strike days will be eligible for use on alternative days on GWR services:

Tickets for Saturday, September 30, can be used the day before or up to and including Tuesday, October 3;

Tickets for Wednesday, October 4, can be used the day before or up to and including Friday, October 6.

The operator is warning that trains will be much busier than previous strike days and customers may wish to travel on other days if they can.

Those seeking to travel to/from UK Pride at Weston-super-Mare should note that there will be no services to Weston-super-Mare and will need to seek alternative transport.

Planned engineering work is also to take place on Sunday, October 1:

In the Swindon area, buses will replace trains between Didcot and Swindon;

On the North Downs line, buses will replace trains between Guildford and Redhill;

In the North Cotswolds, buses will replace trains Moreton-in-Marsh and Worcester Shrub Hill.

In addition, there could be further disruption on Friday, September 29, and between Monday, October 2, and Friday, October 6, due to industrial action short of a strike by Aslef.

This action short of strike is likely to cause some short-notice alterations or cancellations.

Customers who purchased tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket.

Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.