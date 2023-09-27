This Halloween, Donkey is swamp-sitting for his best pal, DreamWorks Animation’s SHREK, and he’s welcoming fairytale creatures across the land to stay.

The moss-covered, mud laden swamp can be found among the rolling hills of the Scottish Highlands.

The secluded haven is fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of the biggest onion and ogre fanatics.

Shrek’s Swamp is now on Airbnb.



Booking opens October 13 at 10am PT: https://t.co/3F6n4ShYcg pic.twitter.com/dgWW2y4J52 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) September 26, 2023

Donkey lists Shrek Swamp on Airbnb (here's how to book)

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said.

“You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Donkey's guests will be able to stay up late, swap stories, and eat like an ogre (and of course, you can expect Waffles in the morning)

You can live your own Dreamworks fairytale for two special, starry nights (hopefully minus the torches, pitchforks, and intrusive Duloc Knights).

For £0 a night – a nod to the priceless refuge Shrek’s Swamp has provided fairytale creatures of all kinds – you will be able to request to book an exclusive two-night swamp stay for up to three guests October 27-29.

During your stay in this spectacularly secluded swamp-scape, guests can:

Relax in the ambience of “earwax candlelight”

Kick their feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one)

Bookings for this fairytale stay in Shrek’s Swamp begin on October 13 at 6 p.m. BST.

See Donkey's listing on Airbnb and all the important information about how to book (before Shrek gets back!).

Airbnb notes that guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

It's important to know that the two-night stay is not a contest.

The bathroom is also located 20 metres from the main living area in a standalone facility.

The property is independently owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate.

The holiday home and apartment rental company will make a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity to honour the fact that good childhood memories last a lifetime, says Airbnb.

The charity provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips.