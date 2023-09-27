Conor O’Neill, 20 from London who works as a video editor, has managed to come up with a weekly meal plan that is varied and nutritious enough for his days in the gym pumping iron - and it costs just £19.40.

He explained: “My nearest shop is Tesco and so I wanted to find a way to get protein-filled meals from this supermarket without breaking the bank.

“If I don’t watch what I spend I easily rack up bills of £50 or £60 a week which just doesn’t work long term, especially when it’s the end of the month and you’re waiting for payday.”

Conor’s money-saving shopping list costs £19.40 and looks like this (Image: LatestDeals.co.uk)

Speaking to money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk, Conor added: “I did some research into how I can get protein sources on the cheap and after some trial and error I’ve come up with a meal plan I find easy to stick with, whether I’m low on cash or want to cut back for a few weeks.

‘The best part is that I only need a £20 note to pick up everything I need - and I put the 60p change in my piggy bank for cheat days.”

Money saving meal plan at Tesco

This is what Conor’s meal plan looks like throughout the week.

Breakfast

Fried eggs OR Banana oats

Lunch

Sausages and rice with veggies OR Tuna and sweetcorn wrap

Dinner

Pork chilli OR Sweet potatoes stuffed with black bean & tomato

He said: “I start the day with fried eggs or banana oats depending on how I feel. If I need a boost of long-lasting energy then I tuck into the oats before doing some cardio, or I get in protein with the eggs before I hit the weights.

“Eggs are such a nutritious breakfast, and it’s great that they’re so cheap. You can pick up 6 eggs for £1.50 and that’s my breakfast for the entire week! Plus, 1kg of oats is even cheaper at just 90p so these were some great bargain finds.

“Later, if I’m on the go, I make sure I’ve got a tuna and sweetcorn protein wrap to keep me going at lunchtime, or if I’m working from home I’ll prepare myself some sausages and rice with veggies. I found that broccoli and cauliflower, frozen, were the cheapest option at just 80p for 900g.

“Plus, sausages are cheaper than chicken if I want a protein-packed meal. That substitution in itself saved me at least a fiver each week.”

£20 money saving shopping list at Tesco

Conor’s money-saving shopping list costs £19.40 and looks like this:

6 eggs, £1.50

1kg oats, 90p

4 bananas, 87p

Semi skimmed milk, 2 pints, £1.20

8 Woodside Farm pork sausages, £1.50

Long grain rice 1kg, £1.25

Frozen broccoli and cauliflower 900g, 80p

8 wholemeal tortilla wraps, 1.10

Tesco tuna chunks in spring water, 3 tins, £2.40

Sweetcorn 200g, 65p

Woodside Farm pork mince 500g, £2.65

2 brown onions, 34p

Tesco red kidney beans, 95p

Sweet potatoes 1kg, £1.09

Black beans 400g, 65p

Tesco Italian chopped tomatoes, 2 tins, £1

Red pepper 55p

How to save money on your Tesco shop

Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, said: “Conor has done a great job reducing his food bill by such an impressive amount - I’m sure many people will be trying out his meal plan. The pork chilli in particular looks delicious.

These are Tom’s top tips for saving money on your Tesco shop:

Use Clubcard

You can turn every 150 points into £1.50 vouchers which can be spent on groceries, meals out and more.

Download the Tesco app

Receive personalised coupons which can be used online or scanned in-store.

Save for Christmas

Collect vouchers throughout the year, and Tesco will send them all in November for the big shop.

Scan as you shop

Keep an eye on prices in-store by scanning items as you go.

Make leftovers go further

Use Tesco Real Food to find recipes that make use of leftover ingredients and reduce waste.