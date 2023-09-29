A TEENAGE drug dealer caught trafficking both heroin and cocaine is facing years behind bars.
Sidney Hiscox, 19, of Wells Close, Newport has admitted possession of both class A drugs with intent to supply in the city on August 4.
The defendant was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court but his case was adjourned because of a potential basis of plea being entered.
Gareth James, prosecuting, said Hiscox could be set to receive a “substantial custodial sentence”.
Both he and the defendant’s barrister Nigel Fryer asked for sentence to be adjourned and the case was put back to November 22.
MORE NEWS: Young mum caught with £60k of heroin walks free from court
Hiscox was remanded in custody by the judge, Recorder Richard Kember.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here