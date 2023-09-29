Sidney Hiscox, 19, of Wells Close, Newport has admitted possession of both class A drugs with intent to supply in the city on August 4.

The defendant was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court but his case was adjourned because of a potential basis of plea being entered.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said Hiscox could be set to receive a “substantial custodial sentence”.

Both he and the defendant’s barrister Nigel Fryer asked for sentence to be adjourned and the case was put back to November 22.

MORE NEWS: Young mum caught with £60k of heroin walks free from court

Hiscox was remanded in custody by the judge, Recorder Richard Kember.