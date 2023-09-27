Residents reported a the camp arrived in Nash Village on Thursday, September 7.

The group set up the unauthorised camp at the community playing field, across the road from The Waterloo Inn pub on St Mary's Road.

It was reported that more than 20 vehicles were in the area.

Mess left behind in Nash after the travelling group left (Image: Nash resident)

Newport City Council said it was aware of the unauthorised encampment and monitored the situation alongside Gwent Police.

The council has now confirmed to the Argus that the travellers left Nash on Wednesday, September 20.

The travellers left Nash on Wednesday 20 September (Image: Nash resident)

A resident of Nash village said: “I am pleased to say the travelling group have vacated their invasion of Nash Village playground and community hall car park leaving behind some dumping/rubbish and evidence of excrement behind the hall building.

“Newport City Council came to the site on Friday, September 22 and did a very good job of clearing the litter and debris in the playground and car park.”

Gwent Police was contacted for comment.