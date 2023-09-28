German budget supermarket giant Aldi could be coming to Chepstow as part of recently unveiled plans to open a number of stores across the UK.

The supermarket chain today published a list of "priority locations" for new stores, upon which Chepstow is one of the places mentioned.

Aldi has revealed the areas it wants to create the new stores as it invests £1.4bn over the next two years.

In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted around a million extra customers in the past 12 months.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th store earlier this month, says it is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK.

Where are Aldi looking open new stores across the UK?





Priority locations where Aldi is searching for sites include:

London – Kensington and Hackney

South West – Penzance and Bath

South East – Maidenhead and Worthing

North West – Warrington and Bramhall

North East – Newcastle Upon Tyne and South Shields

East Midlands – Nottingham and Derby

West Midlands – Birmingham and Warwick

East of England – Cambridge and Brentwood

Yorkshire and the Humber – Harrogate and York

Wales – Cardiff and Chepstow

Scotland – Clarkston and Cathcart

-

Aldi say they are searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development. The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

Richard Thornton, communications director, said: “The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”