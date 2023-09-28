Robert Butler, 47, was part of a major criminal conspiracy to supply the class A drug throughout South Wales and the South West of England.

The gang’s operation was shut down after UK police launched Operation Venetic and Operation Draco when the EncroChat communications network widely used in the underworld was cracked by colleagues in France.

They were sentenced earlier this year for their roles in a conspiracy to supply 70kg of cocaine between January 1, 2020 and August 19, 2020.

Butler, 47, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was jailed for 10 years after he was described as playing a “leading role in the organisation”.

The defendant was back at Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing this week.

Judge David Wynn Morgan was told Butler benefitted by £70,290.27 but has just £205 in realisable assets which can be seized by the police.

The defendant has three months to pay the £205 or face an additional three months in prison.