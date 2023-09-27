A Newport man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a class B drug.

The 18-year-old has since been released on police bail following the incident, which took place on Monday, September 25.

Gwent Police has issued a warning that this ‘behaviour will not be tolerated’ and enquires ‘are being undertaken to identify those individuals that were also involved.’

“Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, of the anti-social behaviour on Monday 25 September is asked to call 101, or DM us on social media, quoting log reference 2300325784.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”

The force has now issued a 48-hour dispersal order covering parts of Newport.

The order came into force at 8pm on Tuesday, September 26, and will run until 8pm on Thursday, September 28 following reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the Broadmead Park, Pont Faen shops and the surrounding areas.

Where the Newport dispersal order covers (Image: Gwent Police)

The police has also warned that there will be ‘huge ramifications’ after damage was caused to police vehicles affecting the force’s ‘ability to respond to emergency calls.’

Chief Inspector Amanda Thomas said: "Following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Broadmead Park area of Newport over the last few weeks, we have issued this dispersal and will be conducting additional patrols in the area.

“The behaviour of those involved in last night incidents, which includes reports of criminal damage to police vehicles, will not be tolerated and has huge ramifications for Gwent Police and our communities.

“These mindless act of vandalism means that not only have several operational vehicles been out of action for a short time over the past few weeks, affecting our ability to respond to emergency calls, but also one of our officers was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us. Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”