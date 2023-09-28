On July 1, 2023, the Ofgem price cap dropped to £2,074 and it will fall further on October 1, 2023 to £1,923, remaining in place until December 31. However, it is still significantly higher than it was in late 2021 before the energy crisis hit.

Despite the drop, customers are still being warned about their usage and customers at the largest suppliers such as Ovo and SSE to British Gas and E.On have been urged to take note of the following.

Colette Toman, Interior Stylist from Make My Blinds said: “Research conducted by the BBSA has estimated that around 18 per cent of household energy is lost through windows.

"So ensuring you are taking the suitable measures to keep as much energy from escaping as possible is the key to keeping those energy costs low as we head into the colder months.

"Having the correct blinds fitted to your windows can save up to 33% of energy which, depending on your current household bills, could save a pretty penny.

"If we look at this from a savings perspective, considering that the average UK household spends £160 on their energy bills each month, this 33% energy conservation could save you around £52.80 a month, bringing those bills down to £107.20. This could further accumulate to an annual saving of £633.60.”

Colette added: "Fitted roller blinds appear to be the best energy-saving option when it comes to window fittings, saving up to 33% of household energy. Due to the blinds being fitted within a frame, such as with Perfect Fit Roller Blinds, the chance of energy escaping is limited.

"However, this is only optimised through the blinds being closed all the time, therefore reducing the amount of natural light being allowed into your home.

"Nonetheless, on sunnier days, opening the blinds when the sun is on their side of the house will help let in natural light and heat into the home, be sure to close them when the sun moves though, this way you can conserve this natural energy.”

She went on: “Similarly to the fitted roller blinds, honeycomb blinds are perfectly fitted within a frame, minimising energy loss through gaps around the blind, providing an estimated energy saving of around 32%.

"The difference between these and roller blinds is that the honeycomb fabric has superior thermal efficiency, designed with a unique honeycomb structure that traps air within the pockets, acting as an additional barrier against heat being lost through the window.

"Once again, opening these blinds during sunlight hours can help allow natural light and warmth into the home which, through closing the blinds when the sun moves, can help heat the home naturally.”