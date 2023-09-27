Dyer played Queen Victoria pub landlord Mick Carter on EastEnders for more than a decade - from 2013 until 2022.

Last year he revealed he would be quitting the show amid fears he would die after his relationship with wife Joanne Mas ran into issues.

Dyer left the show in tragic fashion during the 2022 Christmas Day EastEnders episode.

His character, Mick Carter, was killed off after jumping into the English channel in an attempt to save the love of his life, former on-screen wife Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright).

While the star said he doesn’t regret saying goodbye to the BBC One soap, he hinted there could be a return to Albert Square for Mick at some point in the future.

Speaking to The Radio Times earlier this year, Dyer said: "I don’t regret leaving, but it was really emotional for me.

"Mick’s exit felt like a real 'full stop', but maybe it was a 'dot, dot, dot'."

Danny Dyer reveals the real reason he left EastEnders

Nearly a year after his departure from EastEnders, Dyer has opened up about the real reason he left the popular British soap saying the standards had begun to drop towards the end of his time with the show, The Sun reported.

Dyer said: "The first few years we f***ing smashed it. It was powerful s**t. The viewer listened to us more than these f***ing c* politicians.

“I was blessed with some amazing storylines, some s**te ones as well.

“They f***ed it up towards the end. It’s a shame it had to come to an end but I’d f***ing had enough.”

Speaking at a fan Q&A in London this week, The Sun also reported Dyer took a swipe at some unnamed stars from the show.

He said: “I’ve worked with a lot of actors that are c***s, very selfish, it’s all about them.

“You need to look after your other actors. It’s about teamwork and looking after each other.”

Since leaving EastEnders Dyer has appeared as host of Channel 4's Scared of the Dark and Channel 5 Drama Heat.

He also appeared alongside daughter Dani Dyer - winner of Love Island season four back in 2018 - in Absolutely Dyer: Danny and Dani Do Italy also on Channel 4.