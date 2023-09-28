We've all been tempted, and although social media might find the funny side to leaving notes on cars, the law doesn't.

Dominic Wyatt, from the International Drivers Association, is warning people not to leave notes on other motorists' windshields when either parked wrongly or caused any other traffic disruption.

Sometimes when I get bored I go to Walmart and leave funny lil notes on cars in the parking Lot pic.twitter.com/Tpk180Xn3v — toxic king (@777jorgeivan) July 11, 2023

The UK's Stance on Aggressive Notes

The UK government is tightening the reins on matters of vehicular etiquette, particularly the contentious issue of aggressive notes left on cars.

The move comes after an increase in such incidences and a growing call from the public to take action against this uncivil behaviour.

Dominic Wyatt, an expert from the International Drivers Association, cuts to the chase: "Leaving a hostile or abrasive note on a vehicle can now result in a fine in the UK. Civility and propriety should not be discarded when addressing parking concerns.

"There are more appropriate ways to deal with such situations that don't involve resorting to rudeness or aggression."

The Legal Persuasive at Work

The law categorises an aggressive note as a form of anti-social behaviour, which falls under the scope of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act of 2014.

This legislation includes various types of actions that cause harassment, alarm, or distress to another individual—aggressive notes on cars definitely make the cut.

Those found guilty of placing such notes can be slapped with a Community Protection Notice, which carries a fine of up to £2,000. A hefty price to pay for a moment's anger, isn't it?

Responsible Conduct on Roads

While parking issues can be frustrating, taking the approach of leaving an offensive note is not the appropriate recourse. Here, courtesy and tact can go a long way.

Dominic Wyatt from the International Drivers Association further explains, "A polite request or a conversation can often resolve these matters more effectively. Let's ensure our roads are a cordial community where respect rules."

Somebody slashed two of my tires Saturday night. They left this note on my car, get em Abe pic.twitter.com/t2fR110Yuj — Gus Makovsky (@gmak0) September 19, 2023

Tips to Address Parking Issues:

Polite Communication: If you come across a vehicle that's wrongly parked, try to find the owner and express your concern politely. An amicable conversation is often more impactful than an impolite note.

Report to Authorities: If the situation isn't immediately resolvable or involves a persistent issue, report it to authorities responsible for the area—be it a shopping mall's management or local council.

Collect Evidence: If a parking issue is recurrent, consider collecting evidence, which can be photos, videos, or written documentation of the issue's frequency and impact on others.

"Demonstrating professionalism while driving doesn't stop once you turn the engine off.

"Even in disputes, conduct yourself with respect and consideration to not only avoid potential legal repercussions but also to create a more amiable environment for all road users," concludes Dominic Wyatt.